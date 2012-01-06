UPDATE 2-Marubeni to buy stake in US shale oil project

* Marubeni to take 35 pct stake in Texas-based project
* To invest total of $1.3 bln -report
* Eyeing peak output of over 10,000 bpd in 5 yrs
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp said on Friday it would spend $1.3
billion on a 35 percent stake in a Texas-based shale oil and gas
project from Texas firm Hunt Oil Co and on developing the field,
making it the biggest shale oil reserve holder in Japan.
The project, located in the Eagle Ford Shale area, started
commercial production in October 2010 and is expected to reach
peak output in about five years, with Marubeni's share worth
more than 10,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent, a company
spokesman said.
About 80-85 percent of output is crude, and plans call for
marketing it in the United States, he said.
After decades of building oil and gas production to help
meet demand from Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer
and the world's No.1 LNG user, the country's trading houses have
been pursuing non-traditional reserves such as shale gas to
source new projects as easy-to-find resources become scarce.
All five major trading houses have invested in shale oil and
gas projects in North America, spending a total of more than $13
billion, since Sumitomo became the first Japanese firm to take
part in a shale gas developmentin 2009.