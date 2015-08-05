Maruti Suzuki launches crossover in late assault on India SUV market

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 5 Maruti Suzuki,
India's car market leader but lagging Ford Motor Co,
Renault SA and others with new models in the
fast-growing SUV segment, launched a crossover vehicle on
Wednesday that aims to support ambitious sales growth plans.
Maruti has set a target of nearly doubling its annual sales
to 2 million vehicles by 2020, when analysts expect India will
become the world's third-largest auto market with sales of more
than 5 million vehicles despite sluggishness in recent years.
"We are taking various initiatives to achieve this goal. An
important initiative is launching new cars and entering new
segments," managing director, Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters at
the launch of the S-Cross - a crossover between a sport-utility
vehicle (SUV) and a sedan.
Consultant IHS Automotive forecasts compact SUV sales in
India to reach nearly a million vehicles in 2020, or almost
double 550,000 it expects to be sold in 2015.
Maruti launched its premium Ciaz sedan last October and has
on average been selling about 5,000 a month, while monthly
S-Cross sales are targeted at 4,000 - both well below the 20,000
average for its flagship Alto small cars.
The company's dominance in India and the strength of its
parent, Japan's Suzuki Motor Co, in small cars for
emerging markets were key factors behind an investment in Suzuki
by U.S. activist investment fund Third Point LLC, which was
revealed in a letter to investors on Friday and could be worth
almost $1 billion.
The base diesel model of the S-Cross will be priced at
834,000 rupees ($13,070) and will be sold through a new network
of showrooms for premium models.
It will compete with Ford's EcoSport, Renault's Duster and
the recently launched Creta compact SUV from Hyundai Motor Co
, India's No. 2 car seller.
($1 = 63.8100 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)