Marvell seeks to overturn $1.17 bln patent verdict

Dec 27 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
said on Thursday it will try to void a $1.17 billion damages
award imposed by a federal jury that found the chipmaker had
infringed two patents held by Carnegie Mellon University.
In a statement, the company said it will seek to overturn
Wednesday's verdict in post-trial proceedings in the U.S.
District Court in Pittsburgh. It said if necessary, it will take
its case to the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in
Washington
Marvell said it has not determined the financial impact, if
any, on operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter, which
ends on Feb. 2, 2013. Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent in
premarket trading.