公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五

Marvell's Q4 sales beat modest Street expectations

Feb 23 Marvell Technology Group reported quarterly revenue slightly above modest Wall Street's expectations, as the chipmaker struggles with persistent hard-drive shortages and a sputtering Chinese business.

On Thursday, it reported $743 million in fourth-quarter sales, compared to an average forecast for $740.3 million.

