Chipmaker Marvell Technology's revenue rises 20 pct

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand from hard-disk and flash-drives makers.
Marvell's net income rose to $106.6 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1 from $50.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $931.7 million from $775.3 million.
Marvell's chips are used to write data on hard-disk drives and helps store more data on a smaller surface.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.