Marvell revenue misses estimates due to lower demand for 3G chips

Nov 20 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by
weak demand for its chips used in third-generation mobile
communications.
The company's net income rose to $115 million, or 22 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $103 million,
or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell slightly to $930.1 million. Analysts on average
had expected $976.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
