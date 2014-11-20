UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Marvell's Q4 revenue forecast disappoints

(Adds forecast, share move)
Nov 20 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
weak demand for its chips used in third-generation mobile
communication offset a rise in sales of its more profitable 4G
LTE chips.
Shares of the company fell as much as 2.5 percent to $12.97
in after-market trading.
Marvell also took the brunt of weakness at its biggest
customer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Samsung's market share declined in July-September for the
third straight quarter, lagging Apple Inc in the
premium market and overtaken by rivals such as Lenovo Group Ltd
and Xiaomi Inc at the bottom end, research firm
Strategy Analytics said.
Marvell has been investing heavily in fourth-generation LTE
chips (4G) to keep pace with the expansion of high-speed
networks in China and the United States.
The company forecast revenue of $880 million to $900 million
for the fourth quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of
$930.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $115 million, or 22 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $103 million, or 21 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 29 cents per share, in line with
analysts' expectations.
Revenue fell marginally to $930.1 million, missing market
estimate of $976.1 million, due to weaker mobile business and
lower revenue from our networking business.
The company's shares closed at $13.30 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)