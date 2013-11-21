Chipmaker Marvell's results beat estimates on higher demand

Nov 21 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
reported third-quarter results above market estimates, helped by
strong demand for its chips that are used for reading and
writing data on hard-disk and flash drives.
Marvell's net income rose to $103 million, or 21 cents per
share, in the third quarter from $69 million, or 12 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $931.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 25 cents per share on
revenue of $870.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.