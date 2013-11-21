版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 05:10 BJT

Chipmaker Marvell's results beat estimates on higher demand

Nov 21 Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported third-quarter results above market estimates, helped by strong demand for its chips that are used for reading and writing data on hard-disk and flash drives.

Marvell's net income rose to $103 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter from $69 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $931.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $870.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐