Marvell says audit committee finds no accounting fraud

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Tuesday an independent investigation of its accounting practices found no fraud in the way the company had booked its revenues in the past few quarters.
The investigating committee, however, concluded that Marvell's internal controls were not fully followed and revenue was recognized prematurely for some transactions.
Marvell had been investigating its revenue recognition practices for the first and second quarters of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.