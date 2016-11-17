Marvell to buy back $1 bln of shares

Nov 17 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it
would buy back $1 billion of shares.
Shares of Marvell, which has a market value of $6.88
billion, were up 6.6 percent in after-market trading on
Thursday.
The chipmaker said the buyback would replace an existing
$3.25 billion program, which had a balance of about $115
million.
Marvell said it intends to buy back about $500 million of
shares over the next 12 months.
The company reported net income of $72.6 million, or 14
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, compared
with a loss of $57.75 million, or 11 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 12 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marvell, which had been under pressure from activist
investor Starboard Value LP to shake up its management and cut
costs, revamped its management team and named a new chief
executive earlier this year.
The company said this month that it planned to cut about 900
jobs globally and sell non-core assets in a bid to lower costs
by as much as $190 million annually.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)