BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said Chief Executive Officer Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai are stepping down, effective immediately.
Indonesia-born Sutardja co-founded the chipmaker in 1995, along with his wife Dai and brother Pantas.
Marvell said in March an investigation pointed out that there was "significant pressure" from the management on sales teams to meet revenue targets.
The company said on Tuesday it had formed an interim office of the chief executive for day-to-day operations. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.