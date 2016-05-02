Chipmaker Marvell appoints Richard Hill chairman

May 2 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd
has appointed Richard Hill its chairman, as part of an
agreement it reached with activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP
last week.
Marvell had reached an agreement with Starboard to add to
its board three independent directors nominated by the hedge
fund.
Hill, whose appointment came into effect on Sunday, is also
among the four independent directors that Yahoo Inc
agreed to add to its board last week under pressure from
Starboard.
He is also on the board of software maker Autodesk Inc
.
Starboard, which has been agitating for changes at Marvell
since early this year, has a 6.5 percent stake in the chipmaker.
Peter Feld and Oleg Khaykin are the other two directors that
Marvell added to its board.
