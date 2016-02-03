Starboard discloses 7 pct stake in Marvell

Feb 3 Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 7 percent stake in chipmaker Marvell Technology Group on Wednesday, saying it believed that the shares were "undervalued".

Starboard said it would retain Rick Hill, Oleg Khaykin and Jeff McCreary, executives from the semiconductor industry, as advisers in connection with its investment in the company.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)