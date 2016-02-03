Starboard discloses 7 pct stake in Marvell

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 7 percent stake in chipmaker Marvell Technology Group on Wednesday, saying it believed that the shares were "undervalued".
Starboard said it would retain Rick Hill, Oleg Khaykin and Jeff McCreary, executives from the semiconductor industry, as advisers in connection with its investment in the company.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained