Marvell Technology to cut 900 jobs, sell assets

Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it plans to cut about 900 jobs globally and sell non-core assets in a bid to lower costs by as much as $190 million annually.

The company expects to complete the restructuring by end of October next year and bring down costs to $820-$840 million annually from $1.08 billion.

Marvell has about 5,300 employees, according to its website. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)