Marvell Technology to cut 900 jobs, sell assets

Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it plans to cut about 900 jobs globally and sell non-core assets in a bid to lower costs by as much as $190 million annually.
The company expects to complete the restructuring by end of October next year and bring down costs to $820-$840 million annually from $1.08 billion.
Marvell has about 5,300 employees, according to its website. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
