Marvell revenue jumps as demand rises for 4G chips

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well
May 22 Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its chips, used in fourth-generation (4G) mobile communication.
Marvell's shares rose 2 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Revenue for the first quarter ended May 3 rose to $957.8 million, the company said in a statement.
Net income rose to $99.5 million, or 19 cents per share, from $53.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Qtrly product revenue $2.12 billion versus $ 2.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of end of April 2017, company had 71 active selling communities