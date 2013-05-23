Marvell beats estimates on higher demand for storage chips

May 23 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd
reported first-quarter results above analysts'
estimates on higher demand for its storage chips, sending the
company's shares up 8 percent in extended trading.
Marvell's net income fell to $53 million, or 11 cents per
share, in the first quarter from $95 million, or 16 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $734 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on
revenue of $721.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Marvell, which makes chips that are used for
reading and writing data on hard-disk drives, were trading at
$12.16 after markets closed.