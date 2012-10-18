版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell Technology shares down 4.3 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 18 Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * Shares were down 4.3 percent after the bell as it announced a chief financial officer transition.

