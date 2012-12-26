版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 27日 星期四 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell loses $1.17 bln verdict in Carnegie Mellon patent lawsuit

Dec 26 Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * U.S. jury returns $1.17 billion verdict in favor of carnegie mellon

university against defendants including Marvell Technology Group Ltd

-- court records * Carnegie mellon accused Marvell of infringing patents over technology

relating to how hard disk drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic

disks -- lawyers for university * Verdict issued Wednesday by federal jury in Pittsburgh -- court records

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐