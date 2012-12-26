BRIEF-Marvell loses $1.17 bln verdict in Carnegie Mellon patent lawsuit

UPDATE 8-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
Dec 26 Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * U.S. jury returns $1.17 billion verdict in favor of carnegie mellon
university against defendants including Marvell Technology Group Ltd
-- court records * Carnegie mellon accused Marvell of infringing patents over technology
relating to how hard disk drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic
disks -- lawyers for university * Verdict issued Wednesday by federal jury in Pittsburgh -- court records
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.