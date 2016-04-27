Marvell Technology to add three Starboard nominees to board

April 27 Marvell Technology Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to add three new directors nominated by Starboard Value LP, amid pressure from the activist investor.

Starboard, which holds a 6.5 percent stake in the U.S. chipmaker, will also designate an additional independent director, the company said.

Peter Feld, Richard Hill and Oleg Khaykin will join the company's board, Marvell said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)