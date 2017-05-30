Maryland joins California in battling antibiotic overuse on farms

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 30 Maryland has become the
second U.S. state to pass a law banning the routine use of
antibiotics in healthy livestock and poultry, a move aimed at
battling the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria
known as "superbugs."
Maryland's Keep Antibiotics Effective Act, which aims to end
a practice that public health experts say can fuel the spread of
superbugs, takes effect on Oct. 1 after Governor Larry Hogan
declined to sign or veto it last week. Farmers in Maryland have
until Jan. 1, 2018, to comply with the law.
Roughly 70 percent of antibiotics important for human
medicine are sold in the United States for use in meat and dairy
production. Medical researchers say overuse of such drugs
diminishes their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans by
contributing to antibiotic resistance.
The World Health Organization has warned that human
infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a grave
threat to global health. Such infections are estimated to kill
at least 23,000 Americans annually, although a recent Reuters
investigation found that many infection-related deaths are
uncounted.
California in 2015 adopted tough rules for antibiotic use on
farms. Its law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, also restricts the
regular use of antibiotics for disease prevention and bans
antibiotic use to fatten up animals.
The laws in Maryland and California go further than the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration's guidelines, which seek to
prohibit the use of antibiotics for growth promotion in farm
animals but do not address the routine use of antibiotics for
disease prevention.
The new state rules reserve antibiotic use solely for the
treatment of sick animals or to control a verified disease
outbreak, not for routine disease prevention, said Matthew
Wellington, antibiotics program director for U.S. PIRG, which
supported the Maryland legislation. Opponents included the
Maryland Farm Bureau.
The laws come as restaurant chains such as Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc, Panera Bread Co, McDonald's Corp
and Subway are working with their meat suppliers to curb
the use of important human antibiotics.
Maryland-based Perdue Farms, a major U.S. poultry supplier
and the state's largest, is already compliant. The company says
that as of February 2016, more than two-thirds of its chickens
and half of its turkeys are raised with no antibiotics.
