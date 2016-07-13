UPDATE 1-No bomb found at Maryland Six Flags park -authorities

(Recasts with no bomb found)

July 13 A Maryland Six Flags theme park that closed on Wednesday because of a bomb threat has been cleared after a search, authorities said.

The Prince Georges County Fire Department said on its Twitter feed that two suspicious packages at the park in Largo in suburban Washington had been cleared as not explosive.

A subsequent search of the park "has been completed with no additional concerns," it said.

Washington's ABC television affiliate WJLA reported that a bomb threat was received before the park opened. A Six Flags spokesman could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)