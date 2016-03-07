Torched pharmacy that became symbol of Baltimore riots reopens

| BALTIMORE, March 7
BALTIMORE, March 7 A CVS Health Corp pharmacy in
Baltimore has reopened nearly a year after images of it being
torched last April made it a symbol of rioting that erupted over
the death of a black man from injuries sustained while in police
custody.
The drugstore on Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore was
rebuilt and opened its doors on Sunday, company officials said
on Monday.
"We have a long history of serving inner city communities
and we are 100 percent committed to serving our patients and
customers in Baltimore," said CVS spokeswoman Erin Britt.
The pharmacy became an emblem of unrest that tore through
Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray, 25, from a neck
injury suffered in police custody.
Rioters looted the store and then set it ablaze. Television
images and photos of the burning store were broadcast around the
world. The area in front of the gutted pharmacy became a focal
point for rallies and protests in the days following Gray's
death.
The drugstore was among about 400 businesses across the city
damaged in the rioting. A second CVS shuttered after the unrest
reopened in late February after a renovation.
A 24-year-old man pleaded who pleaded guilty in connection
with the pharmacy fire was sentenced in November to four years
in federal prison.
Six police officers have been charged in Gray's death. His
death was one of a series of incidents that sparked the movement
Black Lives Matter and led to protests in many American cities
over police treatment of minorities.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Frances Kerry)