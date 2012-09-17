Maryland economy to grow just 2.7 pct in 2014-state official

Sept 17 The state of Maryland is poised to grow
2.7 percent in fiscal 2014, with total general fund revenue
forecast to be $15.32 billion, state officials said on Monday.
Peter Franchot, Maryland's comptroller and chairman of the
Board of Revenue Estimates, said in a statement that the state's
economy "remains fundamentally fragile" and that the U.S.
recovery "is anemic at best."
He also reported that Maryland's estimated revenue
collections in fiscal 2013 are expected to increase by $180
million over earlier forecasts to $14.91 billion.
That would be 4.6 percent growth over the current year, but
the change is due mainly to increased collections following the
state's most recent income tax hikes, Franchot said.
Adjusted for the tax increases, revenue collections through
2014 are forecast to grow only 3.1 percent, he said.
Franchot also warned that impending sequestration of federal
funds could slam the state's economy. Maryland ranks third out
of 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the percent of employees
who work for the federal government or its contractors, he said.
He urged Maryland lawmakers and Governor Martin O'Malley, a
Democrat, to restrain new spending, saying that "it would be
exceedingly premature, if not reckless ... to make revenue and
spending decisions with the assumption that we're on the road to
full economic recovery."
Franchot, also a Democrat, is reportedly expected to run for
governor in 2014.