CNN in talks to buy social media news site Mashable-source

March 12 CNN is in talks to buy social
media news site Mashable for more than $200 million, according
to a source familiar with the discussion.
Reuters' blogger Felix Salmon said the deal could be
announced as soon as Tuesday, although another person familiar
with the matter said it was not likely to be announced this
week.
Mashable covers and aggregates a wide range of news related
to the fast-evolving social media and Internet sector covering
companies ranging from start-ups to larger players including
Facebook and Twitter.
CNN spokeswoman Christa Robinson, commenting on the Mashable
reports said: "We do not engage in speculation about our
business and we aren't commenting on these reports."
A Mashable spokesperson was not immediately available.
Like other mainstream news outlets CNN, which is owned by
Time Warner Inc, has been trying to evolve its business
to compete more effectively in the Web-based social media age.
Last August CNN bought Zite, a news application for the
iPad, designed to give users a personalized magazine-like
experience.