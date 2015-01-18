UPDATE 1-Dubai's Mashreq Q4 profit jumps, talking with Citi for Egypt unit

* Interested in Citi's Egypt retail unit - CEO
* 2015 profit growth target 6-10 pct, loan growth 5-8 pct
* Plans $500 mln Tier 2 bond once got shareholder assent
* Q4 net profit 644.3 mln dhs, up 28 pct y-o-y
By David French
DUBAI, Jan 18 Mashreq is holding talks
with Citigroup about acquiring its retail banking business
in Egypt and is targeting net profit growth in 2015 of between 6
percent and 10 percent, the Dubai bank's chief executive said on
Sunday.
Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair made the remarks to reporters after
the emirate's third-largest bank by assets reported a 28 percent
jump in fourth-quarter earnings on the back of improved
operating income.
With Emirates NBD, which recorded a 82 percent net
profit increase, it marked a positive start to the
fourth-quarter reporting season for the United Arab Emirates'
banks, who have benefited from strong domestic economic
conditions in recent quarters.
Citi has received bids from ten banks for its Egyptian
consumer business after putting it up for sale in October to
trim costs, sources told Reuters last week.
"We are in dialogue with Citi and the regulator in Egypt to
explore the potential of this business," Ghurair confirmed,
adding Mashreq had yet to appoint advisors but would do so as
the process progressed.
Citi's assets can only be sold to banks already operating in
the North African country as the U.S. lender is retaining its
banking licence, Ghurair said. Mashreq has around 10 branches in
Egypt.
Across the Gulf, strong competition at home is forcing banks
to look overseas for their next stage of growth. Ghurair
admitted in September that Mashreq was looking to expand in
Egypt and Turkey.
The bank hopes to generate 25 percent of its revenue from
international sources, up from 18 percent now.
LOAN GROWTH
Mashreq made 644.3 million dirhams ($175.4 million) for the
three months to Dec. 31, compared with 504.6 million dirhams in
the corresponding period of 2013, boosted by a 20 percent and 18
percent year-on-year rise in fee and net interest income
respectively.
Rarely traded, Mashreq's shares gained 2.3 percent in
positive trading on the Dubai bourse.
Into 2015, Mashreq's loan growth was expected to be around 5
percent to 8 percent as increased lending to large corporates
and state-linked entities, who could ride out any disruption in
the local economy from oil price-related volatility, offset a
decline in consumer lending, according to Ghurair.
The CEO said he expected its retail business would shrink in
the coming 6-12 months as the UAE's recently-introduced credit
bureau highlighted customers' total borrowings for the first
time, making banks generally more cautious on retail lending.
Mashreq's lending book grew 15.1 percent in 2014.
The bank plans to sell a $500 million bond which would boost
its Tier 2 - or supplementary - capital, Ghurair said, adding
the issue just needed shareholder approval before coming to
market. He declined to say if banks had been appointed to
arrange the transaction.
Banks in the UAE, including Dubai Islamic Bank and
ENBD, have been selling capital-boosting debt instruments to
diversify their shareholder base and enhance their reserves in
recent months after two years of strong loan growth.
Mashreq's total capital adequacy ratio, a combination of
Tier 1 and 2 capital and regarded as one of the key indicators
of a bank's health, was 16.6 percent at the end of December, the
statement said.
In future, Ghurair said Mashreq could also boost its
reserves by retaining more earnings, as opposed to paying out
dividends to shareholders.
Mashreq said its board proposed a 40 percent cash dividend
for 2014, in line with its pay-out for the previous year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
