Chile forestry firm Masisa eyes expansion in Mexico, Argentina

SANTIAGO May 16 Chilean forestry group Masisa
, one of Latin America's largest wood panel
manufacturers, is strengthening its business in Mexico, and may
be willing to invest more in Argentina, the company's president
said on Monday.
The company expects to start up a new plant in Durango,
Mexico, with an annual production of 240,000 cubic meters in a
month's time, Masisa President Roberto Salas told Reuters on the
sidelines of a business forum in Santiago.
"Mexico is our obsession now," Salas said. "It's the
fundamental focus of the company's results in the coming years."
He added that the company was also monitoring developments
in Argentina, where recently elected President Mauricio Macri
has initiated a string of business-friendly reforms and Masisa
owns 47,639 hectares (117,719 acres) of forest and one plant.
"We must still be cautious (on investment). We're going to
wait until the end of the year to see how things are going ...
we would be willing to increase investments once we see the
(economic reform) process taking shape."
Masisa, headquartered in Santiago, also has operations in
Chile, Venezuela, and Brazil, as well as a distribution network
throughout Latin America.
In economically moribund Venezuela and Brazil, which
represent nearly 20 percent of the company's income, Salas said
the company was looking more to the medium and long term, but
was confident of eventual economic recovery in those countries.
