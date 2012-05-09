CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(May 8)-BRIEF-Masonite reports Q1 results

BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
May 8 Masonite Corp: * Masonite International Corporation reports 2012 first quarter results * Net sales increased 14.8 percent to $400.1 million in the first quarter * Masonite international-2012 net sales are now expected to be approximately $1.75 billion * Masonite international-2012 adjusted EBITDA seen to be towards high end of previous guidance range of $90 million plus or minus $5 million
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend