公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(May 8)-BRIEF-Masonite reports Q1 results

May 8 Masonite Corp: * Masonite International Corporation reports 2012 first quarter results * Net sales increased 14.8 percent to $400.1 million in the first quarter * Masonite international-2012 net sales are now expected to be approximately $1.75 billion * Masonite international-2012 adjusted EBITDA seen to be towards high end of previous guidance range of $90 million plus or minus $5 million

