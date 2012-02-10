Mass. subpoenas Bank of America documents

BOSTON Feb 10 Massachusetts securities regulators said on Friday that they had subpoenaed Bank of America to supply documents related to investment products that lost local investors about $150 million.

William Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, said he was asking for records from Banc of America Securities LLC to probe its involvement with collateralized loan obligations.

The CLOs include LCM VII Ltd and Bryn Mawr CLO II Ltd, which were structured by the bank and sold to investors in 2007.