Mass. fund may replace BNY Mellon on forex

Oct 25 The $46 billion Massachusetts pension fund said on Tuesday that it might replace Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) as its partner for foreign exchange trading after accusing the company this summer of overcharging the fund nearly $31 million on trades.

"We are testing the market to see what other options are available to us," said Michael Trotsky, executive director of the Massachusetts public pension fund. "We want to see if we can do a better job."

BNY Mellon has been the pension fund's financial custodian since 2000, and has handled forex trading as part of that contract. Massachusetts is evaluating whether to carve out the forex piece from the custodian agreement.

Trotsky said the pension fund was interviewing a number of candidates this month after issuing a request for proposals. He declined to name the candidates. He said a decision could be made before the pension fund's Dec. 6 board meeting.

"We're evaluating the responses," Trotsky told Reuters during a telephone interview.

BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine declined to comment for this story. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)