Man accused of setting fire near Mass. power lines left note -FBI

BOSTON, April 4 A Massachusetts man is due in
court on Monday, accused of placing flammable devices on power
lines near the New Hampshire border and leaving a note calling
federal officials corrupt and warning the utility that owns the
wires it faced "an expensive war."
Danny Kelly, 61, was arrested on Saturday at his home in
Chelmsford, Massachusetts, not far from Tyngsboro, where he was
accused of planting homemade flammable devices that resembled
pipe bombs on Thursday, prosecutors said. He will be charged
with one criminal count of trying to damage property.
The note called the devices "cutters" and threatened they
would be used on gas lines and their design released on the
Internet after they were tested on the Tyngsboro transmission
lines operated by National Grid, according to an FBI affidavit
filed in Boston federal court on Monday.
"The question is whether or not you will help me get the
courts to actually respect the law and undo the damage they did
to my family. If not, I might as well do my part in destroying
the society," the note read. "It is going to be an expensive war
if you want to play it."
Kelly pleaded guilty in 2005 to extortion for cutting
communication cables operated by Comcast Corp and
Verizon Communications Inc, demanding $10,000 monthly to
stop, federal court records show.
He was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to
receive mental health treatment.
Kelly has represented himself in more than a dozen civil
lawsuits in Massachusetts, against the town of Chelmsford and
several telecommunications companies, contending that land and
ideas have been stolen from him. None has prevailed.
