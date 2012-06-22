UPDATE 1-Top Mass. court limits foreclosure relief

* Lenders need control, not physical possession, of note
* Decision does not apply retroactively
* Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac regulator urged no retroactivity
By Jonathan Stempel
June 22 The highest court in Massachusetts ruled
that lenders must have proper paperwork to conduct foreclosures
but said its decision applies only to future property seizures,
averting a potential flood of problems for banks trying to take
possession of homes.
Friday's unanimous decision by the Massachusetts Supreme
Judicial Court, in a case that had drawn national attention,
avoids the prospect that title could be clouded on thousands of
recently foreclosed properties in the state.
It said a lender must in the future have a borrower's
underlying note, or act on behalf of someone who does, in order
to foreclose. The court rejected a lower court ruling that the
lender possess both a borrower's mortgage and note.
The decision should prompt "a big sigh of relief" for
lenders, said Adam Levitin, a Georgetown Law School professor.
"Had foreclosures been ruled invalid retrospectively, there
could have been tremendous liability" for lenders, he said.
"They would have been liable for selling thousands of properties
they did not own, and thousands of wrongful evictions."
The decision is also a victory for the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage financiers Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
It had argued that a ruling that applied retroactively
threatened the orderly operation of the mortgage market, and
could have imposed "dramatic" costs on taxpayers.
Banks often split notes from mortgages when packaging loans
into securities, and it sometimes becomes difficult to track the
documentation after this occurs.
With hundreds of thousands of homes going into foreclosure
each year, the securitization process has led to many lawsuits
by homeowners who complain that their lenders lack the
paperwork, and thus the legal right, to foreclose.
BOSTON HOMEOWNER
The Massachusetts case had been brought by Henrietta Eaton,
who sought to void a 2010 foreclosure proceeding by arguing that
Green Tree Servicing LLC, which collected payments on a $145,000
loan for her Boston home, had her mortgage but not the
underlying promissory note.
While Friday's decision applies only in Massachusetts, it is
a precedent that homeowners in other states may now use.
"It is a victory for homeowners going forward, and can help
them in reaching settlements or loan modifications to avoid
foreclosure," said Sam Levine, a recent Harvard Law School
graduate who argued Eaton's appeal.
"But we are disappointed that people who already lost their
homes to foreclosure will not have any recourse."
An FHFA spokeswoman said the regulator is pleased that the
rule will not apply retroactively, which "would have wreaked
havoc with the operation of title recording after foreclosures."
Falling housing prices and elevated foreclosure rates remain
drags on the U.S. economy despite February's $25 billion
settlement among five big mortgage lenders and state and federal
officials to address alleged mortgage abuses.
Foreclosure starts, defined as default notices or scheduled
auctions, were filed on 109,051 U.S. properties in May, up 12
percent from April, according to RealtyTrac Inc. An average of
1.6 million starts were brought annually in the last five years.
RELYING ON OLD LAW
In Friday's decision, Justice Margot Botsford wrote that
applying the new rule retroactively could cause "significant
difficulties" in deciding who has good title to a property.
She also said she had no reason to doubt that lenders had
been exercising good faith in earlier foreclosures, and relying
on existing law.
"There may be particular reason to give a decision
prospective effect where -- as the argument is made here --
prior law is of questionable prognosticative value," she wrote.
The Massachusetts court did grant relief to Eaton, saying
the new rule should apply to her because she had brought the
case, and that she may renew her efforts to keep her home.
Levine said Massachusetts homeowners could also be aided if
state legislators were able to pass a bill requiring mediation
of lender-homeowner disputes.
The case is Eaton v. Federal National Mortgage Ass'n et al,
Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-11041.