Massachusetts to replace long-time bond fund manager

July 19 Massachusetts is replacing its long-time
investment and bond fund manager in a move that is expected to
save nearly $8.2 million over three years, state Treasurer
Steven Grossman said on Thursday.
Federated Investors will take over management of the
Massachusetts Municipal Depository Trust, which handles cash
portfolio and bond fund management services for the state,
several authorities and about 290 municipalities in
Massachusetts.
Grossman's office and a team of other municipal officials
selected Federated in a competitive bid process.
The decision displaces Fidelity Investments subsidiary
Pyramis Global Advisors, which had provided the services for the
entire 35-year history of the trust, Grossman said in a
statement.
After taking office in 2011, Grossman began putting the
treasury department's contracts out to bid.