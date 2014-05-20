版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 23:58 BJT

Arden wins Massachusetts pension fund's hedge fund mandate

BOSTON May 20 Arden Asset Management will help Massachusetts' state pension fund invest in hedge funds by selecting managers, monitoring their performance and providing due diligence, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

New York-based Arden has won the $5.2 billion mandate to provide hedge fund advisory services for the $58 billion pension fund, which already invests with prominent funds like William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, Dan Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management.

The pension fund issued a request for proposals in January and Arden was selected at the fund's investment committee meeting on Tuesday, the two sources said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐