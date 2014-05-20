Arden wins Massachusetts pension fund's hedge fund mandate

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
BOSTON May 20 Arden Asset Management will help Massachusetts' state pension fund invest in hedge funds by selecting managers, monitoring their performance and providing due diligence, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
New York-based Arden has won the $5.2 billion mandate to provide hedge fund advisory services for the $58 billion pension fund, which already invests with prominent funds like William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, Dan Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management.
The pension fund issued a request for proposals in January and Arden was selected at the fund's investment committee meeting on Tuesday, the two sources said.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
