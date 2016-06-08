Massachusetts pension fund hires hedge funds Contrarian, IPM

BOSTON, June 8 For the second time this year, the Massachusetts state pension fund on Wednesday decided to hire hedge funds, adding Contrarian Capital and IPM Informed Portfolio Management to its roster of fund managers.

Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted to put up to $200 million each with Greenwich, Connecticut-based Contrarian Capital Management and Stockholm-based IPM Informed Portfolio Management AB.

The pension fund already invests in powerhouse hedge funds Brevan Howard, Elliot Capital Management and Och-Ziff Capital Management, among others.

Contrarian oversees $3 billion in assets. The Massachusetts pension fund is investing in its Contrarian Capital Management Emerging Markets Strategy. IPM oversees $5.1 billion in assets, and the Massachusetts fund is investing in its IPM Systematic Macro Strategy.

The state is making the hedge fund investments at a time when many public pensions are considering exiting the sector, following a period of lackluster returns at many funds and growing political concerns about the hedge fund industry's often high fees.

Massachusetts, which has some of the largest hedge fund allocations of any public pension fund in the United States, has long pushed for fee cuts at expensive hedge funds. It will soon have some $2 billion invested through managed accounts.

The money going into Contrarian and IPM will be in managed accounts, more custom-tailored structures that often involve lower fees and more transparency.

The trustees voted in February to put $150 million each with New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge Capital.

