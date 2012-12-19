Massachusetts treasurer seeks list of investments in gun makers

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
BOSTON Dec 19 Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman on Wednesday said he had asked the state's pension fund board for an analysis of all investments in makers of guns and ammunition, after the shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.
The analysis, covering both public and private equity investments, will provide information for state legislators who may want to consider requiring that the $51 billion fund divest from the industry, Grossman said. Legislators have previously backed divestitures from companies involved in tobacco, South Africa and the Iranian oil and gas industry, he noted.
"I want to anticipate what may take place in terms of public debate and discussion and to make sure we have timely, accurate and relevant information," Grossman said in a telephone interview.
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago