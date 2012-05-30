UPDATE 1-Massachusetts pension fund exec heads to private sector

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 30 The chief investment officer of
Massachusetts' $50 billion state pension fund, Stanley
Mavromates, is leaving for a position in the private sector.
Mavromates, who has amassed a track record of some of the
best returns for public funds in his dozen years at the
Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, will
leave on June 12, Michael Trotsky, the fund's executive
director, said on Wednesday.
He will join investment consulting firm Mercer, which has
offices in Boston.
Mavromates, 51, who invests retirement savings for teachers,
police officers and other state workers, helped place a chunk of
the state fund's assets with some of the world's best-known
hedge funds and other asset managers, such as Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group LLC and Pershing Square Capital
Management.
Long-term, the annualized return for the pension plan fund
since inception is 9.56 percent, exceeding the fund's benchmark,
the 8.25 percent return assumption set by statute.
Investments in alternative assets like private equity and
hedge funds have helped boost returns, and Mavromates, known for
his calm and steady presence during board meetings where he
routinely described complicated investments in simple language,
recently helped oversee the fund's decision to make direct
investments in hedge funds.
Like some other public pension funds, Massachusetts decided
to go it alone on hedge funds, relying both more heavily on its
consultants and the in-house investment staff to make these
selections instead of paying extra fees to funds of funds to
construct the portfolios.
Mavromates joined the pension fund's investment staff in
2000 and has held the chief investment title since 2005. Over
the years he supervised many of the pension fund's star
employees, Trotsky said in a memo sent to staff on Wednesday.
"Stan has not only contributed tremendously to PRIM's great
performance and success, but has also contributed tremendously
to PRIM's positive culture," Trotsky wrote.
The pension fund, however, has been plagued with a string of
departures at a time many of its top investment professionals
have been approached by head hunters with the prospects of far
higher salaries in the private sector.
Turnover has been nearly 200 percent in the last 10 years.
Former executive director Michael Travaglini left two years ago
followed in 2011 by Karen Gershman, who had been the chief
financial officer. Last summer two top staffers in the fund's
private equity group, Wayne Smith and Michael Langdon, left.
The state will begin looking for a new chief investment
officer immediately.