UPDATE 1-Massachusetts enforcer: Putnam deceived clients on CDOs

BOSTON Oct 17 Massachusetts' securities
regulator charged on Wednesday that mutual fund company Putnam
Investments deceived clients in creating and marketing $3
billion worth of collateralized debt obligations.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said the
Boston-based company's Putnam Advisory Co allowed hedge fund,
Magnetar Capital, to help structure investment products that
ultimately failed without telling clients what was in them or
that Magnetar was betting that their value would fall.
When the Pyxis 2006 and Pyxis 2007 CDOs defaulted, investors
lost tens of millions of dollars but Magnetar had earned $67
million and Putnam walked away with $8 million, Galvin said in
an administrative complaint.
Galvin is seeking disgorgement of the fees Putnam earned and
unspecified penalties.
The deal that allowed the hedge fund to help structure the
CDOs was brokered by one of Magnetar's senior portfolio managers
who had previously worked at Putnam, the complaint said.
Magnetar Capital, which oversees roughly $9.3 billion in
investments, helped select the mortgage loans that were the
collateral for the CDOs and then bet against them.
But Putnam failed to tell its investors about any of this,
Galvin said.
"Magnetar benefited substantially from the widespread
downgrades of the subprime assets in the Pyxis CDOs, and reaped
an exorbitant net gain of approximately $67 million on its
equity investments and aggressive short positions tied to both
Pyxis CDOs," Galvin said.
Putnam spokesman Jon Goldstein said the company "vehemently
denies the allegations in the administrative action filed today
by the Massachusetts Securities Division and will fight them
vigorously."
Magnetar said it is not a party to the Massachusetts
Securities Division's complaint against Putnam Advisory Co and
that it had no responsibility for either the marketing of the
relevant CDOs or the disclosures at issue in the case.
State and federal regulators have been aggressively pursuing
CDO cases and several large banks including Citigroup and
Goldman Sachs have settled charges related to how they
constructed and marketed these instruments.