版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 00:37 BJT

State Street says it found errors in invoices, will repay clients

BOSTON, April 20 State Street Corp said on Wednesday in an e-mailed statement that it told authorities it found errors in invoices, and pledged to repay clients and cooperate with regulators.

Earlier on Wednesday Massachusetts' top securities regulator alleged a unit of the Boston-based custody bank routinely overbilled customers. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐