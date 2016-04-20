State Street says it found errors in invoices, will repay clients

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
BOSTON, April 20 State Street Corp said on Wednesday in an e-mailed statement that it told authorities it found errors in invoices, and pledged to repay clients and cooperate with regulators.
Earlier on Wednesday Massachusetts' top securities regulator alleged a unit of the Boston-based custody bank routinely overbilled customers. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants