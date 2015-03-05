REFILE-Gag order lifted in Massey ex-CEO's trial over fatal W.Va. mine blast

(Removes extra "on Thursday" in first paragraph)
By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va., March 5 A federal appeals court
lifted a sweeping gag order on Thursday that sealed court
documents and barred participants from talking about a West
Virginia criminal case stemming from the worst U.S. mine
disaster in four decades.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ordered
the U.S. District Court in Beckley, West Virginia, to lift the
gag order in the case against former Massey Energy Chief
Executive Officer Don Blankenship.
He has been charged with violating mine safety laws before
an April 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners at the Upper Big
Branch Mine in West Virginia. The miners' deaths prompted a
national review of mine safety standards.
In its unsigned opinion, the 4th Circuit said it commended
the District Court's "sincere and forthright" effort to ensure
Blankenship's right to a fair trial, but that the gag order
could not be sustained.
News organizations had protested that the gag order was an
unconstitutional violation of their First Amendment right to
gather news.
U.S. District Judge Irene Berger issued the gag-and-seal
the day after Blankenship's indictment in November 2014. Under
the order, no one with a connection to the case - including
Blankenship, his lawyers, prosecutors, potential witnesses,
investigators, victims or their families - has been permitted to
speak publicly, and court documents also were sealed.
According to the indictment, Blankenship knew about and
could have stopped hundreds of safety law violations occurring
each year at Upper Big Branch.
He also is alleged to have conspired to tip off workers
about inspections so they could cover up violations.
Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, has pleaded
not guilty and is free on a $5 million cash bond.
Blankenship faces a maximum 31 years in prison if convicted
on all charges. Massey was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural
Resources Inc for about $7 billion. Alpha was not
accused of wrongdoing.
The death toll in the Upper Big Branch blast is the largest
since 91 miners were killed in 1972 in a fire at a silver mine
in Kellogg, Idaho, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health
Administration.
