Ex-Massey CEO's jury cannot decide, judge orders deliberations continue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Nov 19 The federal jury weighing the fate of a former coal company executive charged in a deadly 2010 West Virginia mine blast said on Thursday it could not reach a decision, but the judge ordered jurors to keep trying.

The jury statement came on the second day of deliberations in the U.S. District Court trial of former Massey Energy chief executive Don Blankenship. He faces charges over an explosion at the 2010 Upper Big Branch Mine that killed 29 people, the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

Judge Irene Berger read the statement aloud and told the panel to resume deliberations after a lunch break. She said jurors should continue working given the seven weeks of testimony involving 27 witnesses.

Blankenship faces three felony counts over allegations that he ignored hundreds of safety breaches at the mine. His defense team rested on Monday without calling any witnesses.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday and has asked to listen to audio files.

If convicted on all charges, Blankenship faces up to three decades in prison. Massey Energy was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion. (Editing by Grant McCool)