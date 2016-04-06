UPDATE 3-Former U.S. coal CEO gets year in prison for blast that killed 29

(Adds details on Blankenship and the mine explosion)
By Kara Van Pelt
CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 6 Former Massey Energy
Chief Executive Don Blankenship was sentenced to a year in
prison and fined $250,000 on Wednesday for his role in a 2010
West Virginia coal mine explosion that killed 29 workers.
Blankenship, known as West Virginia's "king of coal" for his
rags-to-riches background and tough approach to business, was
given the maximum sentence for the misdemeanor conviction by
U.S. District Judge Irene Berger. He also was sentenced to a
year of supervised probation after release.
Blankenship, who headed Massey from 2000 to 2010, was
convicted in December of conspiring to falsify dust samples at
the Upper Big Branch mine, site of the blast. He was acquitted
on felony charges related to the accident.
"I want to express sorrow to the families for what happened
and I hope that what I have to say can help them find peace,"
Blankenship, 66, said before sentencing.
He thanked his supporters and called those who died "great
coal miners." Blankenship's lawyers said they would appeal the
sentence.
Relatives of those killed and prosecutors have hailed the
conviction as sending a message on mine safety in coal-rich West
Virginia.
The sentencing marks a dramatic turnaround for Blankenship,
who for decades been one of West Virginia's most influential
figures. As head of Massey Energy, the largest coal producer in
Appalachia, he employed thousands of people and operated more
than 40 mines.
Berger said Blankenship would have a 10-day period before he
must surrender.
The blast that tore through the Upper Big Branch mine, about
40 miles (65 km) south of Charleston, took place about 1,000
feet (300 m) underground and about three miles (five km) inside.
Federal investigators have said a fire caused by a methane
or natural gas leak likely set off the coal dust explosion. Worn
teeth on cutting equipment may have showered the area with
sparks that set off the leak.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who was West Virginia
governor when the disaster occurred, said it had caused the
state to put the safety of workers first.
"No sentence is severe enough and no amount of time in jail
time will heal the hearts of the families who have been forever
devastated," he said in a statement.
The death toll was the highest in a U.S. mine accident since
91 workers died in a 1972 Idaho silver mine fire.
Massey Energy was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources
Inc for about $7 billion.
