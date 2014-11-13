版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 05:44 BJT

Massey ex-CEO indicted for conduct linked to 2010 W.V. mine blast

Nov 13 Donald Blankenship, a former chief executive of Massey Energy Co, was indicted on Thursday on charges that he violated federal mine safety laws prior to the April 2010 explosion at the company's Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 people.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the indictment by a federal grand jury charges Blankenship with conspiring to violate mine safety standards, conspiring to impede mine safety officials, making false statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and securities fraud.

Blankenship faces a maximum 31 years in prison on the four counts, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐