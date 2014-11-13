Massey ex-CEO indicted for conduct linked to 2010 W.V. mine blast

Nov 13 Donald Blankenship, a former chief
executive of Massey Energy Co, was indicted on Thursday on
charges that he violated federal mine safety laws prior to the
April 2010 explosion at the company's Upper Big Branch Mine in
West Virginia, which killed 29 people.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the indictment by a
federal grand jury charges Blankenship with conspiring to
violate mine safety standards, conspiring to impede mine safety
officials, making false statements to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and securities fraud.
Blankenship faces a maximum 31 years in prison on the four
counts, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)