US may issue record fine to Massey Energy for mine accident -WSJ

Dec 5 Federal regulators are expected to
issue the largest fine ever to a U.S. mining company in
connection with the Massey Energy accident last year that killed
29 coal miners in West Virginia, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing two people briefed on the matter.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), which is
set to release its report Tuesday on the accident at the Upper
Big Branch mine, is expected to issue about 360 safety
citations, the Journal said.
"It is going to be the most ever in the history of the
agency," a person briefed on the safety agency's Upper Big
Branch report told the Journal.
"We haven't seen the final report itself, so we're not
prepared to comment," a spokesman for Alpha Natural Resources
Inc, which purchased Massey in June and will be
responsible for all fines, told the Journal.
The Journal said a spokeswoman for the agency could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Both Alpha Natural Resources and MSHA could not immediately
be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.