UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Massmart files competition complaint against Shoprite, Pick N Pay

(Adds details on leases, Massmart comments, shares)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's Massmart
Holdings has filed an anti-competition complaint
against three major rivals to fight their exclusive leases with
shopping centres, the discount retailer said on Monday.
The unit of Wal-Mart Stores said it had filed the
complaint with South Africa's competition watchdog against
grocers Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar
over leases it says are anti-competitive.
Massmart, known for its Makro chain of wholesale stores, has
been on a push to increase its grocery business. However, that
effort has been hampered as some shopping centres have agreed to
an exclusive lease with another grocer, spokeswoman Annaleigh
Vallie said.
The exclusive leases can last anywhere from five to 20
years, she said.
"The company is of the opinion that exclusive lease
agreements are intuitively anti-competitive and prevent it from
developing an offering that can compete effectively with the
entrenched, national retail chains," Massmart said in a
statement.
Shoprite is Africa's largest retailer and Pick N Pay is
South Africa's second-largest grocer, trailing behind Shoprite.
Shares of Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar were all down around
1 percent, slightly underperforming the Johannesburg All-Share
index, which was flat.
Massmart was also down nearly 1 percent.
