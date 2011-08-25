CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Massmart to sacrifice margin for market share

(Corrects transaction costs in para 14 to 408.8 mln rand from 2 billion rand)

* Lifts capex to R1.6 bln vs R1.1 bln

* Ready to take on more debt

* To open 27 stores, aims to double market share

* Diluted headline EPS at 407.5 cents vs 542.7 cents

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 Retailer Wal-Mart set out an aggressive price and margin strategy for its South African acquisition Massmart on Thursday as it moves to double market share in food sales.

The world's biggest retailer, which took a 51 percent stake in Massmart in June, is already expanding the chain, challenging South Africa's dominant grocers such as Shoprite , Pick n Pay and Spar .

"There's no sustainable, strategic business model that is just going to run on low gross margin but what is certainly true is, as we open new stores we will sacrifice margins to attract new customers," Massmart's Chief Executive Officer Grant Pattison said in a results conference call on Thursday.

Massmart, which posted a 25-percent drop in full-year profit, achieved a gross profit margin of 18.3 percent in the year to end-June, slightly higher than 18 percent a year earlier as weak prices weighed.

Pattison said the company aims to take its food retail market share to as much as 20 percent over five years from 10 percent now.

South African retailers are also gearing up to take on Wal-Mart. Shoprite said this week it would spend 3 billion rand ($415 million) to expand and upgrade its supply chains and open 74 new stores.

But Shoprite, Africa's biggest food merchant, said it would not purposefully cut its record 5.5 percent gross profit margin to defend its market share.

Pattison said Massmart, which sells everything from food to televisions, would open 27 new stores, mostly in South Africa in the 12 months to end-June next year.

Massmart, which plans to invest 20 billion rand over five years to expand its food retail unit, said capital expenditure would total 1.6 billion rand by June next year from 1.1 billion, a move that could push up its borrowings.

Guy Hayward, Massmart's chief financial officer, said the company, which has set a gearing ratio ceiling at 30 percent, was willing take on more debt to fund expansion plans.

"Frankly, if growth prospects are rich enough and require us to have a higher gearing, we will do that," Hayward said, adding the current gearing ratio was at around 20 percent.

WEAK PRICES HIT EARNINGS

Massmart suffered a 25 percent drop to 407.5 cents in full-year headline earnings per share, hit by costs related to its $2.4 billion deal with Wal-Mart and price markdowns.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Massmart said the costs related to the Wal-Mart transaction totalled 408.8 million rand, including a 100 million rand fund to help develop local suppliers as part of the regulatory approval for the transaction.

Unions and three government departments, led by the Economic Development Department, have said the fund is not big enough. The government departments have separately launched appeals seeking to attach weightier conditions on the deal.

Massmart said sales increased 11.6 percent to 53 billion rand, helped by new stores. Comparable store sales rose 5.2 percent with product deflation of 1.3 percent. The company said it has plans in place to deliver a solid performance in the 2012 fiscal year.

Shares in Massmart, which are up about 2 percent so far this year, were little changed at 151 rand as of 0839 GMT, lagging behind a 1.24 percent rise in JSE's Top-40 blue-chip index .

($1 = 7.233 South African Rand) (Editing by David Cowell)