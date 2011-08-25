Massmart eyes 20 pct SAfrican market share in 5 years

JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South Africa's Massmart , a unit of retailer Wal-Mart , said on Thursday it was aiming at doubling its food retail market share in Africa's biggest economy over the next five years.

"Initial work confirms our current market share is about 10 percent and we have the opportunity over the next five years to take that to between 15 percent and 20 percent," Massmart CEO Grant Pattison said at a results presentation.

Wal-Mart took a 51 percent stake in Massmart in June for $2.4 billion and is now expanding the grocery chain to compete against dominant food retailers such as Shoprite , Pick n Pay and Spar . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)