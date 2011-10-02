Massmart plans 23 new stores in 8 months -CEO

JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Massmart Holdings , the South African retailer majority owned by Wal-Mart , plans to open 23 new stores in the next eight months, its chief executive said in a statement.

Wal-Mart in June finalised its $2.4 billion purchase of 51 percent of Massmart. South Africa's government has since said it would push Wal-Mart to rejig the conditions of the deal, citing concern that Wal-Mart's expansion could squeeze local suppliers and lead to job cuts in Africa's biggest economy.

Massmart has said its expansion will create 15,000 new jobs in the next three years. It has also promised to procure 60 billion rand ($7.5 billion) worth of food and consumer goods mainly from local suppliers over the next five years. ($1 = 8.039 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)