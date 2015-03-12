South Africa's Massmart taps Bharti Airtel executive as CFO

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 South African retailer
Massmart named a Bharti Airtel Africa executive as its
new finance head on Thursday in the latest reshuffle at the unit
of Wal-Mart, now in a problematic expansion in Africa.
Johannes van Lierop is replacing Ilan Zwarenstein, who
advised the board last August of his intention to resign. He is
the third top executive to join the team at Massmart in less
than a year.
Guy Hayward took over as chief executive in June last year
after Grant Pattison stepped down. Kuseni Dlamini joined around
the same time as chairman after founder Mark Lamberti accepted a
CEO position at Imperial Holdings.
Leirop joins the company in the middle of expansion into
other African countries, where it has found it difficult due to
a shortage of the sort of prime retail space it favours in
lucrative markets such as Nigeria.
Massmart is also facing tough competition at home as it
rolls out its grocery business to take on industry leaders
Shoprite Holdings and Pick n Pay Stores
