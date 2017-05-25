Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart reports drop in like-for-like sales

JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African-based
retailer Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Inc
, reported on Thursday a near 2 percent fall in overall
same-store sales in the first five months of the current year,
as outlets outside its home market underperformed.
Bought into by Wal-Mart seven years ago in a $2.4 billion
deal that gave the world's biggest retailer a foothold in
several potentially high-growth markets in sub-Saharan Africa,
Massmart has struggled with weakening economies and has
therefore become more cautious in its expansion policy across
the region.
The company, which sells everything from food to electronic
devices and building materials, said comparable store sales for
the first 21 weeks of the 2017 fiscal year fell 1.9 percent,
with sales in South Africa down 0.4 percent and outside South
Africa down by nearly 16 percent.
Sales in South Africa account for 91 percent of total
turnover.
Shares in the Johannesburg-based company fell 3.5 percent to
114.86 rand, lagging behind a slightly lower JSE Top-40 index
.
Once at the heart of executives' expansion plans,
sub-Saharan Africa growth prospects were dealt a blow in mid
2014 with a fall in the prices of oil and other commodities -
export mainstays for many local economies - partly due to a
slowdown in demand from leading consumer China.
Massmart's chief executive Guy Hayward told a shareholder
meeting that the company's performance was also affected by
consumers becoming more cautious about spending and after South
Africa lost two highly prized investment grade credit ratings
last month.
"The unfavourable impact on sales in discretionary product
categories, such as general merchandise, has been notable and
appears to be as strongly linked to weak consumer confidence as
it is to underlying economic issues," Hayward said.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)