UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart beats forecasts

* Diluted headline EPS up 30 pct at 608 cents
* Consensus was 600 cents
* Shares surge as much as 6 percent
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 Wal-Mart's South
African unit Massmart slightly beat forecasts with a
one-third rise in full-year profit on Thursday, boosted by an
extra trading week and currency swings as debt-laded consumers
spend guardedly.
Retailers in Africa's biggest economy are among the worst-
performing stocks in the past 12 months, reflecting investor
fears about the impact on consumer spending on now-tepid
economic growth, rising fuel prices and high household debt.
Shares in Massmart jumped as much as 6 percent during the
session before settling at 3.7 higher at 116.19 rand by 1345
GMT, paring losses so far this year to about 10 percent.
But analysts said the surge in the share price on Thursday
was no indication that consumer spending is about to improve
because rising interest rates are expected to squeeze consumer
finances further this year.
"If you are not a day trader, you obviously have to make a
reasonably long-term call on the retail sector and, as far as I
am concerned, it is still under a fair amount of pressure," said
Reuben Bleeders, an analyst at Cape Town-based Gryphon Asset
Management.
Nearly a quarter of South Africans have no job in an economy
- sub-Saharan Africa's biggest - where average household debt
accounts for 75 percent of disposable income.
Massmart's rival Shoprite this week posted its
slowest profit growth in eight years and two other retailers -
Truworths and JD Group - have separately
written off a total of more than $100 million of consumer debt
in the six months through December.
Massmart reported a 30 percent increase to 608 cents in
diluted headline EPS in the year to end-December, a touch above
a 600-cent estimate in a Reuters poll 11 analysts.
Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, was
boosted by an extra trading week and favourable currency swings,
without which it would inched up about 8 percent.
Sales rose nearly 10 percent to 72.5 billion rand ($6.70
billion). Sales in the first eight weeks of the 2014 fiscal year
grew 9.4 percent, prompting chief executive Grant Pattison to
give a cautiously upbeat outlook for the rest of the year.
"The strong start suggests better prospects for 2014
compared to 2013. While we remain cautious about the state of
the consumer, we are more positive about the business as we reap
the rewards from the operational focus of last year," Pattison
said.